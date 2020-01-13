Iran providing Round-the-clock services to families of Ukraine plane crash victims

Commenting on the latest decisions of the working group, he said that the group was formed on the order of President Hassan Rouhani to provide the families of the victims round the clock services via telephone number 00982161153009.

Instructions for issuing visas for applicants linked with the disaster in Afghanistan, Sweden, Canada, Ukraine, and Britain have been announced and visas for 50 Ukrainian and nine Canadian applicants have so far been issued.

Mousavi also announced meetings between the director of Foreign Ministry's consular affairs department with the Swedish and Italian ambassadors.

All 176 passengers aboard the Ukrainian Boeing 737 were killed after it crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's main international airport early Wednesday.

There were 167 passengers and nine crew members on flight PS-752 that burst into flames mid-sky and crashed into ground near Parand, a city southwest of Tehran.

Among the victims were over 140 Iranian nationals with others belonging to other countries, including Ukraine, Sweden, Germany and Britain and Canada.

