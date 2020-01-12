Iran's Embassy in Rome opens memorial books for Gen. Soleimani, victims of air crash

Ambassadors of the friendly states, military attaches, figures of the Islamic and Shia centers came to the Embassy to sign of the books, expressing condolences over the US terror act to assassinate Soleimani and solidarity with families of victims of the air crash in Iran.

Soleimani, the head of Quds Force of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, was assassinated in an airstrike by the United States in Baghdad on January 3 along with Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis and eight others in their entourage.

US President Donald Trump had personally ordered the strike, accusing him of planning attacks against the US interests in Iraq and the Middle East.

The dignitaries coming to Iran's Embassy also signed another memorial book to express solidarity with the families of victims of the recent air crash near Tehran.

All 176 passengers on board the Ukrainian Boeing 737 were killed after it crashed shortly after departure from Tehran's main international airport early Wednesday.

Among the victims were over 140 Iranian nationals and 32 from other countries, including Ukraine, Sweden, Germany and Britain.

On Saturday, the commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force, Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh took full responsibility for the Ukrainian plane crash blaming human error and "US adventurism" for the crash that left 176 people dead.

