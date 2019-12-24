Envoy calls for expanding Iran-China cooperation in controlling air pollution

Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh called for the implementation of a bilateral environmental memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and China on Tuesday during the meeting of the Chinese deputy minister of international affairs in Minister of Environment to help deal with air pollution and environmental problems in Beijing. The MoU was signed to provide Iran with environmental items.

China is one of the leading countries in the fight against air pollution. The country has achieved great success in controlling air pollution in metropolises, especially Beijing, over the past few years.

The Deputy Minister of Environment of China also welcomed the proposal of the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in China to establish a Joint Committee on Environmental Cooperation, referring to the promotion of relations between the two countries to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership.

He also emphasized the Chinese side's willingness to implement the aforementioned agreement as soon as possible and expressed confidence that in the next few months we will see environmental items being shipped to Iran.

