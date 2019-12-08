Ambassador says future of Tehran-Beijing ties promising

Addressing a commemoration ceremony of Students Day in Beijing on Sunday, Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh referred to the 25-year strategic plan between Iran and China and said that it has a great impact on developing and strengthening the two countries' relations.

The official went on to say that there are currently about 1,700 Iranian students studying in China, adding that there are opportunities to increase that number. "We are witnessing an increase in the number of Iranian students in China every day."

Keshavarzzadeh emphasized the need to change the traditional view of China and said that China is a modern and advanced country and the traditional view of the Chinese people on the quality of Chinese goods should be improved.

Referring to the increase in the number of scholarships for Iranian university students to study in China, the Iranian ambassador to China pointed out that Chinese universities are among the world's leading universities.

"The embassy has been doing its best to pave the political grounds for Iranian students to be granted scholarships," he said.

Keshavarzzadeh pointed to some problems facing Iranian students residing in China and said that the embassy has made any effort to address these problems and that this was on the agenda of the authorities' visit to China.

"All our efforts have been to solve your problems, we are not indifferent to your problems and we have done everything we could," he told the students.

