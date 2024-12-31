Iran to reassess FATF bill at Expediency Council, says Pezeshkian

Speaking at a meeting with private sector representatives in Tehran on Tuesday, the president welcomed closer collaboration between the government and private entities, stressing the importance of joint efforts to address economic challenges.

“In every foreign trip, representatives from the Chamber of Commerce and private sector entrepreneurs should accompany the government,” he said, adding that their presence is essential for achieving significant outcomes for the people and the nation’s economy.

Pezeshkian emphasized that the government aims to create new economic markets and remove barriers to investment during such international engagements.

Pezeshkian also addressed energy imbalances, calling it a critical national issue. “We must work together to resolve these imbalances,” he stated, adding that the government is implementing reforms to prevent similar issues during the upcoming summer and winter seasons.

