Comdr says Iran-Iraq borders completely secure

Speaking in a meeting with Commander of the Border Forces of Iraq Lieutenant General Mohammed Abdul Wahab Sekr on Tuesday, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said that the border guards of Iran and Iraq work side by side for the security of the people of the two countries.

Iran shares 1,609 kilometers of border with Iraq which is well controlled and managed with favorable interaction between the two countries, he added.

He also elaborated on the resolution of bilateral border issues and the development of relations between Iran and Iraq.

Meanwhile, Wahab Sekr expressed confidence that border cooperation would strengthen the security of the borders between the two countries.

He also noted that the Border Guard of Iraq is ready to provide security and facilitate the movement of pilgrims during Arbaeen Rituals in cooperation with the Border Guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

9376**9417