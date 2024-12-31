Qalibaf promulgates maritime pollution law amendments

Qalibaf issued the notification in a letter to President Masoud Pezeshkian, ensuring the execution of the legislation titled, “Ratification of the Amendments to the Annexes of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL 1973/78).”

The bill, originally passed by the Iranian Parliament in mid-2022, underwent numerous deliberations between the Parliament and the Guardian Council. The council ultimately did not approve the legislation, leading to the intervention of the Expediency Council.

The Expediency Council resolved the matter in a session last Wednesday, approving the Parliament’s stance on the amendments.

The MARPOL 1973/78 convention, adopted in 1973 and modified in 1978, is a crucial international treaty aimed at minimizing marine pollution caused by ships through technical standards and operational measures.

