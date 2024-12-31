Dec 31, 2024, 1:58 PM
Journalist ID: 5486
News ID: 85706224
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Qalibaf promulgates maritime pollution law amendments

Dec 31, 2024, 1:58 PM
News ID: 85706224
Qalibaf promulgates maritime pollution law amendments

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has promulgated the law amending the annexes of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships.

Qalibaf issued the notification in a letter to President Masoud Pezeshkian, ensuring the execution of the legislation titled, “Ratification of the Amendments to the Annexes of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL 1973/78).”

The bill, originally passed by the Iranian Parliament in mid-2022, underwent numerous deliberations between the Parliament and the Guardian Council. The council ultimately did not approve the legislation, leading to the intervention of the Expediency Council.

The Expediency Council resolved the matter in a session last Wednesday, approving the Parliament’s stance on the amendments.

The MARPOL 1973/78 convention, adopted in 1973 and modified in 1978, is a crucial international treaty aimed at minimizing marine pollution caused by ships through technical standards and operational measures.

4354**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .