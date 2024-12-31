Dec 31, 2024, 6:17 PM
Supreme Leader to deliver speech before Gen. Soleimani’s martyrdom anniversary

Supreme Leader to deliver speech before Gen. Soleimani's martyrdom anniversary

Tehran, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is planned to deliver a speech to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

In gathering planned for Wednesday morning, Ayatollah Khamenei will address families of Martyr Soleimani and his companions who were assassinated in a US airstrike just outside the airport in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020. 

Families of people martyred in a stampede during Martyr Soleimani’s funeral in the city of Kerman and people martyred last year in terrorist attacks targeting his commemoration service in the same city will also be present in the ceremony in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyah.

