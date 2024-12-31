Iran’s Bank Sepah says it has ‘considerable resources’ in Russia

Hassan Amiri made the remarks on the sidelines of a conference on currency interactions between Iran and Russia, held in the Iranian northern province of Zanjan.

Entrepreneurs could leverage the economic potential to further expand trade cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, he noted.

Such conferences aim to introduce financial collaborations under a long-term agreement that is about to be finalized, he added.

He emphasized that some provinces in Iran, such as Zanjan, have significant potential for expanding trade relations with Russia.

