CBI official rejects rumors of Bank Mellat hack

“The claim that this bank was hacked is not true; rather, a system failure occurred,” Noushafrin Momen Vaghefi, deputy chief of CBI’s new technology department, said at a press conference on Sunday.

She assured the public of the banking system’s robustness, emphasizing ongoing improvements in infrastructure and banking mechanisms.

Momen Vaghefi also reiterated Iranian banks’ commitment to addressing operational challenges while strengthening their resilience against potential cyber threats.

“The data leaks are from the past, and we haven’t had a single case of bank account hacking at least in the past two months,” she added.

