Dec 31, 2024, 3:44 PM
journalistALI IZADI

Fatah Alliance says no need for US coalition, foreign forces in Iraq

Tehran, IRNA - A member of Fatah Alliance of Iraq has rejected some media reports about Baghdad's desire to extend the presence of the US coalition in this country, and said there is no need for the presence of foreign forces in Iraq.

Speaking to Iraqi media on Tuesday, Khaled Al-Saray rejected the news about the Iraqi government's willingness to extend the mission of the US-led international coalition in this country.

Baghdad will not make such a decision in this regard and does not seek to extend the mission of the international coalition in Iraq, he added.

The Iraqi government adheres to the timetable for the end of the international coalition mission and the end of the presence of foreign forces in Iraq, he stated.

Iraq does not need the presence of international coalition or foreign forces, he stressed.

