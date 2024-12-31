Fatah Alliance says no need for US coalition, foreign forces in Iraq

Speaking to Iraqi media on Tuesday, Khaled Al-Saray rejected the news about the Iraqi government's willingness to extend the mission of the US-led international coalition in this country.

Baghdad will not make such a decision in this regard and does not seek to extend the mission of the international coalition in Iraq, he added.

The Iraqi government adheres to the timetable for the end of the international coalition mission and the end of the presence of foreign forces in Iraq, he stated.

Iraq does not need the presence of international coalition or foreign forces, he stressed.

