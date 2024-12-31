Hamas calls for New Year global campaign against Israeli genocide

“We call upon all free people around the world who celebrate Christmas to turn these festivities into a popular and global movement against the genocidal war, ethnic cleansing, and forced displacement carried out by the Israeli occupiers against the Palestinian people in Gaza,” Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group stressed that New Year celebrations should serve as an opportunity for people worldwide to intensify protests against Israel and put pressure on its backers.

More than 45,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks across Gaza since October last year.

With temperatures plummeting across the coastal enclave, international organizations warn of a looming humanitarian catastrophe as more displaced Palestinians, particularly children and infants, are dying of hypothermia daily.

4353**2050