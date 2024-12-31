Iran eyes expanding cooperation with Cuba

During the second coordination meeting of the 19th Iran-Cuba Joint Commission in Tehran on Tuesday, Jafarian emphasized that expanding cooperation with Latin American countries is a key focus of the Islamic Republic's foreign policy.

He stated that the comprehensive 10-year strategic plan between Iran and Cuba should serve as the basis for all documents related to the 19th Commission on Iran-Cuba Economic Cooperation, which is scheduled to take place in Havana, Cuba's capital, on February 3-7, 2025.

Additionally, Mohammad Hossein Niknam, the Director-General of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, who attended the meeting, remarked that despite the geographical distance between the two countries, Tehran and Havana have continuously supported each other over the past four decades.

Iran and Cuba are committed to strengthening their economic relations, he said, adding that the officials from both countries are serious about convening the 19th meeting of the Tehran-Havana Economic Cooperation Commission.

During the meeting, Mohammad Hadi Sobhani, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Cuba, who participated via webinar, emphasized that holding the 19th Iran-Cuba Joint Commission will not only enhance economic cooperation, but also create opportunities for expanding political collaboration.

