Iran researchers build device detecting cancerous lymph nodes

The groundbreaking research was conducted in collaboration with scientists from the Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the Cancer Research Center at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences.

The device is designed to identify cancerous lymph nodes and inhibit breast cancer metastasis.

Professor Mohammad Abdolahad, head of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Faculty at Tehran University and research team leader, emphasized the importance of detecting cancerous lymph nodes in cancer treatment.

“Breast cancer is the most common malignant tumor among women and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide,” he said. “In 90% of cases, mortality from this type of cancer occurs due to the spread of tumor cells to other organs, where malignant cells circulate through the lymphatic system and disseminate throughout the body.”

He pointed to the complications associated with the excessive removal of lymph nodes, saying that a device capable of accurately detecting lymph node involvement in real-time during surgery would significantly aid treatment processes.

This innovation could prevent the unnecessary removal of additional lymph nodes and provide valuable assistance in surgical planning, especially when access to frozen section pathology is unavailable.

4353**2050