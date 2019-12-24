Iran to expand academic, cultural ties with China: Ambassador

Mohammd Keshavarzzadeh said in the ceremony to appreciate Chinese Iranologists that learning Chinese has a good stance in Iran which is unprecedented.

The ambassador said that Iranian universities now teach Chinese language and literature and that Iran has opened China Studies Center, adding that in recent years several Chinese books have been translated into Persian and with return of Iranian students studying in China, studies of China has further prospered in Iran.

No we should try to reach Iranology to its proper stance in China, he added.

He said that one of the main duties of the Iranologists and students of China Studies is to directly introduce Iran and China to the either people, such a methodology has so far been accomplished by both the Western sources and the third language speaking students.

The event took place on Tuesday in the Iranian Embassy in Beijing.

