Iran says Swiss national who committed suicide in jail had photographed military sites

Tehran, IRNA - Iran’s Judiciary spokesman, Asghar Jahangir, has announced that a Swiss national who took his own life while incarcerated in Iran had been arrested for photographing restricted military sites.

During a briefing on Wednesday, Jahangir detailed that the individual, who was born in Namibia, entered Iran as a tourist in October, traveling in a private car through the Dogharon border crossing, which connects Afghanistan’s Herat to Iran’s Mashhad.

He was arrested in the military Delta area for taking pictures of prohibited military zones and collaborating with a hostile government, he said.

Providing details on the circumstances of the suicide, Jahangir said the Swiss national turned the light off in his cell after having breakfast and managed to hang himself using a cut curtain from the bathroom and in a corner not covered by CCTV cameras.

Prison staff immediately responded upon being alerted to the situation, but despite their efforts the prisoner passed away, he explained.

Following the incident, a delegation from the Swiss embassy, accompanied by a trusted doctor, examined the body and confirmed the suicide, he said. The body was subsequently transferred to the forensic pathologist in Tehran and was handed over to Swiss representatives, Jahangir added.

