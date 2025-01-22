Israeli sources: Shin Bet director to resign

Tehran, IRNA - Zionist sources announced that the Director of Israel's Security Agency (Shin Bet) Ronen Bar is likely to resign.

According to Israel Channel 14, Bar will probably announce his resignation in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army chief of staff has announced his resignation over security and intelligence failure to prevent a surprise attack by Palestinian resistance groups on October 7, 2023.

Halevi notified prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and war minister Israel Katz on Tuesday that he will resign from his post effective March 6.

“My responsibility for this terrible failure accompanies me every day and every hour. This will continue for the rest of my life,” he wrote.

Shortly after Halevi's announcement, the head of the Israeli military's southern command, Yaron Finkelman, also announced his resignation.

In the meantime, the head of the opposition party Yisrael Beitenu, Avigdor Liberman, called on Netanyahu and the rest of the cabinet ministers “to take responsibility and follow in the footsteps of Halevi.”

Halevi is the most senior Israeli figure to resign over the failure to stop Operation Al-Aqsa Storm led by Hamas, in which about 1,200 Israeli military personnel and illegal settlers were killed and 250 others were taken prisoner.

Earlier on January 19, Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, the Ezzeddin Al-Qassam Brigades, said that the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation was the final nail in the coffin of the collapsing Israeli regime.

“471 days have passed since the historic Al-Aqsa Storm battle that put the final nail in the coffin of the collapsing occupying regime. The sacrifices our people made and their blood will not be in vain,” said Abu Obaida.

He also said that the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation marked a unique model of resilience as a large number of people were martyred in a span of more than 15 months for freedom and defending their land and its holy sites.

