Vice Presidency refutes rumor that Zarif would talk to US officials in Davos

Tehran, IRNA – The office of Iran’s Vice-President Mohammad Javad Zarif says he is not planning to hold any talks with US officials in Davos, Switzerland, where he will attend the 2025 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In a statement released on Wednesday, Zarif’s office called on individuals and media outlets to refrain from spreading rumors about the vice president’s trip.

As previously announced, Zarif, the vice president for strategic affairs, traveled to Davos at the invitation of the World Economic Forum, the statement said.

“No negotiations have been held in Davos with the United States or any third country in this regard, and it is obvious that any negotiations will be conducted based on the decision of the highest authorities in [Iran] and within the usual diplomatic frameworks, primarily through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” it added.

Zarif, a former Iranian foreign minister, departed Tehran on Monday to attend the Davos 2025 meeting, held under the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age”.

The meeting brings together leaders from across the globe to address key international and regional challenges.

On the sidelines of the event, Zarif is scheduled to sit down with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria for an interview.

