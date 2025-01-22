Iran’s oil output to rise by 40,000 bpd with new desalination plant in Ahvaz

Ahvaz, IRNA – Iran’s oil production capacity is set to rise by 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) following the launch of a desalination plant in the country’s southwest, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has announced.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Ahvaz, Khuzestan Province on Wednesday, Paknejad explained that the increase in production will be phased.

Initially, the plant will enable an increase of 15,000 bpd, with plans for gradual activation of wells producing salty crude to ultimately reach the target of 40,000 bpd, he added.

The facility in Ahvaz was inaugurated during a ceremony attended by the oil minister and upon an order from President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The inauguration coincided with a visit to Khuzestan by President Pezeshkian and several members of his cabinet.

The plant is designed to process 110,000 bpd of crude oil while complying with environmental standards.

9341**4353