Pakistan repatriates bodies of 9 Iranian border guards after 16 years

Tehran, IRNA — The bodies of nine Iranian border guards have been repatriated from Pakistan after 16 years, according to a military official.

On June 13, 2008, a terrorist group attacked the Saravan border outpost in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan. The assailants disarmed the guards and took 16 of them hostage, transporting them to Pakistan.

Among the deceased guards, three were from the northeastern province of Razavi Khorasan.

Brigadier General Majid Shoja, the commander of the Khorasan Razavi border guards, confirmed that Ali Hojjati-Rad, Javad Hassanzadeh, and Hassan Safari were from Razavi Khorasan.

A farewell ceremony for the deceased guards will be held on January 25 at the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad, followed by a funeral ceremony the next day.

