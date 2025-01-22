Jan 22, 2025, 4:42 PM
Senior Hezbollah official assassinated by unknown gunmen

Senior Hezbollah official assassinated by unknown gunmen
Senior Hezbollah official, Sheikh Muhammad Hamadi

Tehran, IRNA – A senior Hezbollah official, Sheikh Muhammad Hamadi was assassinated by unknown gunmen in eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley region on Tuesday.

Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that Sheikh Hamadi  was assassinated Tuesday evening outside his home in the town of Machghara.

Unidentified gunmen in two vehicles opened fire on Hamadi before fleeing to an unknown location, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.

Hamadi was rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, the agency added.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

