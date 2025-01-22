Private sector manufacturers meet Ayatollah Khamenei

A group of private sector manufacturers and economic figures have met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The meeting took place in the Imam Khomeini Hussainia on Wednesday morning, a day after the Leader paid a visit to the Pioneers of Progress exhibition, which showcased the private sector’s achievements.

Jan 22, 2025, 3:52 PM

