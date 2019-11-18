Tehran, Beijing call for exchange of experiences on how to fight dust

He said in a meeting with Chinese Deputy Administrator of National Forestry and Grassland Administration Peng Youdong on Monday.

The Iranian ambassador discussed issues related to maintaining cooperation in fight against dust, sand storm, desertification and transferring experiences and achievements from China.

Elaborating on the diversity climatic change in Iran, he said developing cooperation between two countries in environmental and climate change are in line with reinforcing relations.

He also called for exchange of high-profile expert delegations between the two countries with the aim of consultations on climate, identifying opportunities, equipment and facilities for developing mechanisms and joint environmental projects.

Thanks to Chinese government's efforts to select a limited number of developing countries to allocate resources and environmental credits in the framework of South-South cooperation, like Green Climate Fund, considering Iran's potentials will be of importance, Keshavarzzadeh said.

Meanwhile, Youdong expressed readiness for starting expert negotiations with Iran next year.

He referred to climatic commonalities and friendly ties as a suitable ground for developing environmental cooperation.

Regarding desertification, China has made efforts to change this challenge into opportunity in order to define the infrastructures of desert economy through adopting plans and operational solutions.

