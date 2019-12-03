Iran, Spain to engage in pharmaceutical exchanges

One of the growing industries in Iran is the pharmaceutical industry, an industry driven by the efforts of Iranian youth and professionals and the coordination of various departments such as the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, the Vice President of Science and Technology, the private sector and others.

There are institutions involved in the knowledge production cycle of the pharmaceutical market.

Efforts have been made to provide high-quality medicine manufactured in Iran, which is a reason why international companies are demanding to buy these vital products.

It has been several years since the biotechnology of technology and innovation in various countries have become consumers of the drugs manufactured by Iran.

In coordination with the Biotechnology Development Staff of the Vice President of Science and Technology, a delegation of representatives of one of Spain's leading pharmaceutical companies visited the capabilities of Iranian manufacturing companies.

During the three-day visit, representatives of Arafarmad Spanish Company visited the research and production facilities of various Iranian companies and shared experiences, as well as provided the bases for cooperation between the Iranian and Spanish parties.

Finally, a technology and product transfer agreement was signed between Iranian companies and the Spanish side with the supervision of the Biotechnology Development Board.

In these contracts, technology, raw materials and technical know-how were exchanged between companies in various areas and the opportunity to obtain appropriate export benefits for Iranian pharmaceutical companies.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish