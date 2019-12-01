Mehdizadeh bags gold medal of Madrid Karate1

The 7th and final round of the Karate1 Premier League in 2019, which started on Friday with the participation of 737 Karate athletes in Madrid, Spain, will end today.

The Iranian team is presented in the event in the men's and women's sections which has the World Federation ranking for 2020 Olympic Qualification.

In Sunday and final contests, in category 67kg, Amir Mehdizadeh, who defeated Chile, Belgium, France and Japan (2 players), to reach final defeated Omar Abdul Hakim of Turkey.

The fight was followed with extreme caution by the two athletes and no score was earned.

Eventually, Mehdizadeh won the gold medal by the vote of the judges.

About an hour later, Sajjad Ganjzadeh was slated to face Denilson Jakut of France in the final of the 84kg.

Previously, Hamideh Abbas Ali and Saleh Abazari had won the bronze medal.

