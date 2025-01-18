Iranian, Iraqi ministers advocate for conducting joint educational programs

Tehran, IRNA – Minister of Science, Research and Technology of Iran Hossein Simaei Saraf and Iraq’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Naeem al-Aboudi have discussed ways to expand cooperation regarding joint educational programs.

Simaei Saraf, visiting Iraqi, held talks with the Iraqi minister in the capital Baghdad, where he expressed Iran’s readiness to share its experiences in various fields such as the development of science and technology parks, the creation of research infrastructures, and the exchange of students and professors with the neighboring state.

Al-Aboudi underlined the importance of facilitating the exchange of professors and students between Iranian and Iraqi universities. He also stressed the need for the designation of joint educational programs to effectively address Iraq’s scientific and research needs.

The Iraqi minister said that Iraq prioritizes the development of science and technology parks and described Iran’s experience in this field as valuable. He further highlighted the significant role of Iraqi graduates from Iranian universities in strengthening scientific and cultural relations between the two nations, referring to them as the ambassadors of science and culture.

It is notable that the Iranian minister arrived in Iraq on Wednesday evening to attend the Second Iran-Iraq Science Week, which will be held at the University of Karbala in the Iraqi city of Karbala from January 18 to 20.

