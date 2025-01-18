Iran's 15th National Snooker Ranking Tournament

The 15th edition of Iran's National Under-21 Snooker Ranking Tournament was held on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at the Billiards and Snooker Academy of the Bowling, Billiard, and Boules Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, located at the Enghelab Sports Complex in western Tehran.

Jan 18, 2025, 11:03 AM

