FM Araghchi says nature of Iran-Russia agreement is economic

Tehran, IRNA — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the nature of the Iran-Russia comprehensive strategic joint agreement is mainly economic and covers all relevant fields, including trade and tourism, transportation, energy, and other issues in this domain.

Expressing hope that signing the comprehensive strategic joint agreement between Iran and Russia will pave the way for developing cooperation in economic, political, and cultural fields, Araghchi elaborated on the details of the recently-singed agreement by Iranian and Russian presidents in Moscow, according to a report on Saturday.

The agreement also covers cultural, scientific, judicial, legal, and communication, fields and will also create a comprehensive view of the relations between the two countries, he stated.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin signed the joint comprehensive strategic agreement in a ceremony in the Kremlin Palace on Friday.

The document, according to the presidents of the two countries, will open new opportunities for cooperation, especially economic relations between Tehran and Moscow.

Tehran and Moscow emphasized their determination to expand bilateral cooperation in the form of a new document.

Iran and Russia, which share common and close views in many ways regarding international and regional issues, including confronting US hegemony, have outlined a roadmap for their cooperation at different levels.

