Iran sees Ethiopia as chance to boost ties with Africa

Tehran, IRNA – Speaker of Iran’s Parliament (Majlis), Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has described Ethiopia as an opportunity for fostering economic relations with Africa as the two countries enjoy close geographical proximity.



Qalibaf made the remarks upon arrival at Mehrabad Airport, western Tehran, after ending his visit to Ethiopia on Friday evening.

The speaker said his two-day visit to Ethiopia focused on exchanging views about various economic and political issues.

As members of the BRICS group of emerging economies, Iran and Ethiopia held talks on solving banking affairs within the bloc structure.

About Ethiopia, Qalibaf said it is the second-most populous country in Africa and Muslims account for half of its population.

Tehran can establish growing relations with Addis Ababa as it is Africa’s fifth-largest economy, the Majlis speaker noted.

The official further referred to the Persian Gulf and Bandar Abbas in southern Iran as ways to connect the Asian and African countries as they are close to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Elaborating on his visit to Ethiopia, Qalibaf said he met with Iranian businesses there and got familiarized with the concerns of the expatriates.

Qalibaf, at the head of a parliamentary delegation, left Tehran for Addis Ababa last Thursday at the invitation of Speaker of the Ethiopian House of Peoples Representative Tagesse Chaffo.

