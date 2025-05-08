Iran prioritizes diplomacy while staying prepared for war at any level: IRGC commander

Mashhad, IRNA – Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major-General Hossein Salami said on Thursday that Iran seeks to address its nuclear issue diplomatically and fairly free from threats; however, the Islamic Republic is prepared for conflict at any scale.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring former President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in East Azarbaijan Province on May 19, 2024, the commander said that based on its own political will, Iran does not pursue nuclear weapons.

Meantime, General Salami warned the United States that any misstep could unleash severe repercussions, likening it to opening the “gates of hell” against them.

He also cautioned that enemies would face a dire situation even more severe than the True Promise operations, which were carried out against the Israeli regime.

Therefore, he said, the U.S. officials should be wary of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to drag them into an unending war.

He also warned the Israeli regime that as they struggled to cope with the aftermath of missile attacks by the Yemeni Armed Forces, they would be ill-equipped to withstand hundreds and thousands of missiles.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami praised President Raisi for his dynamic and assertive foreign policy, characterized by self-confidence and courage.

