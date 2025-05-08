Iran, India sign two memoranda of understanding

New Delhi, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar signed two memoranda of understanding at the end of the 20th Iran-India Joint Commission Meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday.

The agreements include a memorandum of understanding on customs cooperation and another on regulations related to pharmaceutical products. They also signed the minutes of the joint commission meeting.

Araqchi said that Iran and India have always enjoyed friendly and warm relations founded on mutual respect and common interests, emphasizing that the two sides maintain close ties at present.

Araqchi referred to economic relations between Iran and India, saying that while the two nations have good economic cooperation, the level of economic exchanges is below expectations.

He said that sanctions pose significant hurdles to expanding economic collaboration and expressed hope for addressing these issues in the future.

Araqchi, leading a diplomatic delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to engage in discussions with senior Indian officials on matters of mutual interest, as well as regional and international developments.

