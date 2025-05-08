Vice president calls Persian Gulf symbol of unity among Iranian

Tehran, IRNA — First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has described the Persian Gulf as an integral part of the nation’s dignity, sovereignty, and civilizational heritage.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, Aref emphasized that the name is deeply rooted in Iran’s political, social, economic, and cultural history, serving as more than just a geographical designation.

According to historical evidence, ancient documents, maps, and scholarly records unanimously recognize the Persian Gulf as a body of water that has, for thousands of years, been inseparable from Iran’s identity and civilizational heritage, said Aref.

He also said that Iranians, regardless of their differences, remain steadfast in defending this historical reality, urging international leaders to respect historical and legal realities.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that politically motivated attempts to misname the historically established Persian Gulf reflect hostile intent toward Iran and its people and are firmly condemned.

