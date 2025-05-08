Foreign Minister Araqchi holds talks with his Indian counterpart in New Delhi

New Delhi, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi holds discussions with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during his official visit to the capital of India, New Delhi.

Araqchi met with Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday.

During his visit, Araqchi is also scheduled to meet with the President of India and high-ranking security officials to strengthen bilateral ties.

The Iranian delegation includes high-ranking officials from key ministries, such as Economy, Health, and Oil, as well as the Central Bank, alongside top diplomats.

Earlier today, the Official spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, posted on his X account, “Warm welcome to FM Araqchi, as he arrives in New Delhi for the India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting.”

He added, “An opportunity to review and enhance bilateral cooperation on the 75th Anniversary of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty.”

Araqchi, who arrived in India on Wednesday, is leading the delegation for high-level consultations aimed at boosting cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides will review and follow up on the latest progress in implementing economic agreements between their countries.

