Iran and India will sign bilateral cooperation agreements: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei

Iran and India will sign bilateral agreements to boost cooperation in the economy, customs, and health during Foreign Minister Araqchi's official visit to New Delhi, according to the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says that Iran and India will sign a number of bilateral documents to enhance cooperation in the fields of economy, customs, and health.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Baqaei said that today, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is in New Delhi, India, for an official visit to review the Iran-India bilateral relationship and consult on regional and international developments.

He added that Foreign Minister Araqchi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will co-chair the 20th Iran-India Joint Commission and “sign a number of bilateral documents to enhance cooperation on areas of economy, customs, and health”.

He further noted, “Iran-India bonds of friendship are deeply rooted in history and provide a solid ground for mutually beneficial relations.”

“We should work together to strengthen peace, security, & stability across the regions and beyond,” Baqaei said.

Araqchi, who arrived in India on Wednesday, is leading a delegation for high-level meetings with Indian officials.

The two sides will review and follow up on the latest progress in implementing economic agreements between their countries.

