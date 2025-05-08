Iran and India will sign bilateral cooperation agreements: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says that Iran and India will sign a number of bilateral documents to enhance cooperation in the fields of economy, customs, and health.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Baqaei said that today, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is in New Delhi, India, for an official visit to review the Iran-India bilateral relationship and consult on regional and international developments.

He added that Foreign Minister Araqchi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will co-chair the 20th Iran-India Joint Commission and “sign a number of bilateral documents to enhance cooperation on areas of economy, customs, and health”.

He further noted, “Iran-India bonds of friendship are deeply rooted in history and provide a solid ground for mutually beneficial relations.”

“We should work together to strengthen peace, security, & stability across the regions and beyond,” Baqaei said.

Araqchi, who arrived in India on Wednesday, is leading a delegation for high-level meetings with Indian officials.

The two sides will review and follow up on the latest progress in implementing economic agreements between their countries.

