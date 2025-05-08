Iran urges India and Pakistan to exercise restraint to prevent escalation of tensions

New Delhi, IRNA — Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has called for restraint between India and Pakistan to prevent further escalation of tensions in the region.

Speaking upon his arrival in New Delhi, Araqchi emphasized the need for stability, particularly to foster economic cooperation among regional nations.

Araqchi, who arrived in India on Wednesday, is leading a delegation for high-level meetings with Indian officials.

He said the primary agenda of the visit is the Iran-India Joint Economic Commission, which aims to boost bilateral economic ties.

He noted that his delegation includes representatives from Iran’s economic officials, highlighting the significance of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Araqchi said that Iran has consistently engaged in dialogue with India on key regional and international issues and that the discussions have become even more crucial given recent developments.

During his visit, Araqchi is scheduled to hold talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to review regional issues.

He expressed hope that both India and Pakistan would exercise restraint to avoid further escalation.

Araqchi highlighted the importance of stability, saying that it is essential for fostering economic partnerships in the region.

