Negotiating on equal terms with no threat is wise and honorable: Top security official

Tehran, IRNA – Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said on Thursday that as direct negotiations under conditions of coercion and threat are unwise and dishonorable, talks on equal terms and free from threats are wise and honorable.

Iran and the U.S. held three rounds of indirect talks in Muscat, Oman, and Rome, Italy, to reach a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program and the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions. The Omani government mediated the negotiations.

Ahmadian also said that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei transformed the enemy’s threat into a situation of equality and dignity, and what changed was the conditions, not Iran’s stance.

Nothing is entirely predictable regarding the content and outcomes of the talks; of course, Iran’s redlines are clearly defined and depend on the U.S. behavior, the top security official said.

He further said that the enemies make use of cognitive and media warfare against the Iranians to disappoint the nation, exaggerate problems, misuse political and social rifts, and create divisions; therefore, those who love the Islamic Republic must try to enhance unity.

On regional developments, he said that the resistance groups are indestructible, and that they are once again standing against the real enemy of the nations by strengthening their capabilities.

4208**2050