Iranian and Indian foreign ministers discuss next steps for cooperation

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (left) and Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar shake hands at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on May 8, 2025.

The Iranian and Indian foreign ministers agreed upon the next steps for expanding collaboration in various areas.

Minister of External Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, posted on his X account on Thursday that he met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in New Delhi, where the two sides discussed the next steps for enhancing bilateral cooperation in different arenas.

Regarding the 20th Iran-India Joint Commission Meeting at Hyderabad House, Jaishankar said: “Co-chaired the 20th India-Iran JCM along with FM @araghchi of Iran today in Delhi. Did a comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation and agreed on next steps in many domains.”

He also highlighted the anniversary of Iran-India diplomatic relations, saying: “Will be marking the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in an appropriate manner.”

The Indian minister of external affairs said, “Also held wide-ranging discussions on regional and global developments.”

Araqchi, leading a diplomatic delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to engage in discussions with senior Indian officials on matters of mutual interest, as well as regional and international developments.

During his visit, the Iranian foreign minister also met with India’s President Droupadi Murmu and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

