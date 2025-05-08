Iran Oil Show 2025 kicks off in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA — The 29th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition starts in Tehran, with President Masoud Pezeshkian in attendance.

President Pezeshkian and Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, along with foreign dignitaries, participated in the event, highlighting Iran’s commitment to the global energy market.

Holding substantial oil and gas reserves, Iran aims to attract investment to inject $10 billion into oil projects by April 2026, said Paknejad.

Iran Oil Show 2025 showcases advancements and investment opportunities for over 2,000 domestic and international companies.

The Poster of Iran Oil Show 2025

Around 150 foreign firms and representatives from 14 countries highlight Iran’s significance in the global energy market and its growing potential in strategic oil sectors.

This year’s exhibition, spanning 40,000 square meters and covering 37 sectors, focuses on energy policies, sustainability, and regional cooperation, aligning with the slogan of the calendar year 1404, “Year of Investment for Production”.

With the motto “Investment in the Oil Industry Ensures Economic Growth and Development”, Iran Oil Show 2025 will be held in Tehran from May 8-11, 2025.

