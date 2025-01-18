Tourism festival in western Iran

The second tourism festival showcasing ancient Kurdish rituals, especially those from Dalahu city, was held in Kerend-e Gharb City, Kermanshah Province, western Iran, on Friday, January 17, 2025.
