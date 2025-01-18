Why do Western governments persist in their misguided support for terrorist groups?

The assertion that some countries and Western politicians support terrorism – a claim frequently made by independent activists, groups, and nations – is not merely a rhetorical device aimed at opposing Western culture or politics. Through their hostile actions against nations with independent or divergent policies, these entities employ unconventional and often inhumane approaches to human rights issues. Whether their actions target governments or inflict harm upon large segments of innocent citizens within a nation, the outcome remains the same: a disregard for basic human principles and international norms.

For decades, the policies of the United States and certain European countries towards terrorist groups and the Iranian victims of terrorism have consistently adhered to this inhumane pattern. The extent of Western support for dozens of terrorist organizations – responsible for the tragic loss of over 23,000 Iranian lives since 1979 – is truly staggering. Despite these groups fleeing the country in the early 1980s, European countries and the U.S., driven by an unwavering hostility towards the political system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, turned a blind eye to fundamental human principles and international norms. Instead, they transformed their territories into safe havens for the planning and execution of terrorist and destructive activities against the Iranian people.

The Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MEK), one of the most violent anti-Iranian terrorist groups, has openly acknowledged in its publications and media the assassination of thousands of Iranian citizens – a fact corroborated by both domestic and international historical records. For years, this group has operated with impunity under the protection of European countries and the United States, despite these nations possessing irrefutable evidence of the MEK's terrorist activities. Numerous reports from official bodies within these countries demonstrate that their political, security, and judicial institutions are fully aware of the group's true nature.

The fundamental question remains:

Why is a group that has openly admitted to the cold-blooded murder of thousands of Iranian citizens permitted to operate freely within these countries?

Does this not constitute a profound affront to humanity, human rights, and the millions of Iranians, including the thousands of victims of terrorism and their families, who have suffered at the hands of this organization?

Does this not represent a blatant disregard for international law, treaties, and agreements on combating terrorism, protecting human rights, and supporting the rights of victims of terror?

Is this not a clear demonstration of the double standards that pervade international relations?

Recently, the terrorist group Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) hosted a gathering in France, attended by several former Western officials, including a former U.S. Secretary of State and a former British Prime Minister. This is not an isolated incident. The group has a long history of organizing such events in France and other European countries, aiming to garner support from retired and often compromised politicians and military figures. These gatherings have frequently come under scrutiny by foreign oversight bodies and investigative journalists for the substantial financial incentives reportedly offered to the invitees.

The deeply concerning aspect of this situation is that allowing a notorious group, with a dark history of assassinating thousands of Iranians and a continued agenda of inciting violence and murder, to operate and hold such events within a country constitutes implicit official support from that country's government. Moreover, other nations that fail to take action against their citizens who participate in this group's activities are, in effect, tacitly supporting its operations.

For the Iranian public, particularly the families of terrorism victims, these actions are not perceived as isolated incidents or personal decisions. They are seen as evidence of systematic support for terrorism and a flagrant violation of human rights by Western governments. This approach inevitably erodes trust and deepens the chasm between the Iranian people and Western nations.

These governments must acknowledge that numerous low-cost avenues exist for rebuilding trust with the Iranian people and fostering a path toward improved relations and mutual respect. A crucial first step in this process is to unequivocally cease all support for terrorist groups that have left a deep and enduring scar on the Iranian psyche.

* Seyyed Mohammad-Javad Hasheminejad is the secretary general of the Habilian Association. The views are his own.