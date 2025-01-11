Iran denounces France for hosting meeting by MKO terrorist group

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has condemned France for hosting a meeting of the anti-Iran terrorist group Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO), describing the European country’s move as a clear example of supporting terrorism.

Baghaei made the reaction on Saturday, two days after the MKO held an anti-Iran meeting in French capital Paris.

Granting permission to a terrorist group to hold its meeting is a clear example of complicity in inciting violence, spreading hatred, and meddling in Iran's internal affairs, the spokesman said, adding that the French government’s behavior is in blatant violation of human rights principles and the United Nations Charter.

Baghaei said that the MKO is responsible for the death of thousands of people in Iran, who lost their lives in terrorist attacks by the group. The MKO was also complicit in the eight-year war waged by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hossein against Iran in the 1980s, he added.

Considering that history, the continued presence and activity by MKO in France violates the French government’s international legal obligations related to terrorism, said the spokesman.

The MKO presence in France also violates UN Security Council Resolution 1373 – a counterterrorism measure that was unanimously adopted in September 2001 and is binding on all UN member states – and the fundamental international principles on friendly ties and cooperation among governments based on the UN Charter, the Iranian diplomat further said.

He criticized France for its selective approach on terrorism, urging the European country to adhere to its international legal obligations on preventing and countering terrorism, and to refrain from any assistance aimed at organizing and financing terrorism.

4194