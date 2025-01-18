Sepahan crowned champions of Iran's Super Cup

Isfahan's Sepahan football team defeated Tehran's Persepolis 1-0 at Imam Khomeini Stadium in Arak on Friday, January 17, 2025, winning Iran's Super Cup for the first time.
