Sepahan crowned champions of Iran's Super Cup

Isfahan's Sepahan football team defeated Tehran's Persepolis 1-0 at Imam Khomeini Stadium in Arak on Friday, January 17, 2025, winning Iran's Super Cup for the first time.

Jan 18, 2025, 9:50 AM

