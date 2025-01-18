Pezeshkian: Iran-Russia cooperation a ‘win-win’

Moscow, IRNA – After Iran and Russia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the cooperation between the two countries is a win-win for both.

“Cooperation between Iran and Russia is a win-win arrangement and can frustrate the enemies seeking to disrupt the region’s peace and security,” Pezeshkian said on Friday evening, during a meeting with a group of Russian businesspeople as the final part of his official visit to Moscow.

He said the signing of the partnership agreement outlined a roadmap for the two countries to pursue their activities in an appropriate manner within this framework.

The president highlighted both sides’ resolve to strengthen bilateral relations, saying Tehran is determined to complete the cooperation in the corridors and transportation infrastructure sectors.

For the partnership agreement to become operational, Pezeshkian went on, both sides should become aware of one another’s capabilities. “This requires a well-organized economic, financial, and trade framework,” he said.

‘Iran, Russia, China can slap sanctions on US’

During his speech, Pezeshkian said that Iran and Russia can collaborate with neighboring countries within the frameworks of BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Eurasian Economic Union.

“We have no alternative,” he asserted, “as both countries are under sanctions, and the US pursues unilateralism—a situation that is unacceptable. Therefore, it is necessary for sanctioned countries to prioritize serious cooperation.”

Iran’s chief executive hastened to add, “Russia, China, and Iran can [even] sanction the United States by expanding economic cooperation.”

Earlier in the day, President Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement for long-term cooperation.

Speaking at a joint press conference following the signing ceremony, the Iranian president said the agreement will open a new chapter in bilateral relations in all arenas, especially in the economic sector.

