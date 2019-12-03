Iran's delegation attends UN Climate Change confab in Madrid

The event was held in presence of thousands of environmentalists and activists from the the state and non-state sectors.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres delivered speeches on the dangers of ignoring hazards to the environment, degradation of the environment and the climate change.

They also urged the Governments taking part in the Conference to find a solution for protection of the environment and the international disaster of Climate Change.

On the sidelines of the conference Qashqavi held brief talks with High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell and Acting Foreign Minister of Spain Margarita Robles.

He also elaborated on Iran's environmental stances in a TV show.

The 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP25, is the 25th United Nations Climate Change conference.

It is being held in Madrid, Spain, from December 2-13 under the presidency of the Chilean Government.

The conference incorporates the 25th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the 15th meeting of the parties for the Kyoto Protocol (CMP15), and the second meeting of the parties for the Paris Agreement (CMA2).

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish