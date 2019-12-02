Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 2

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran to ‘reconsider’ IAEA commitments if EU evokes dispute mechanism

- Iran warned Sunday it will “seriously reconsider” its commitments to the UN atomic watchdog if European parties to a nuclear deal trigger a dispute mechanism that could lead to sanctions.

- EEU can prop up Iran’s foreign trade: Minister

- Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian highlighted the importance of Tehran’s closer cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), and said the union provides a big opportunity to boost the Islamic Republic’s foreign trade.

- Tehran, Beijing ‘sync efforts’ to save Iran nuclear deal

- Senior diplomats from Iran and China weighed plans at a meeting in Beijing to salvage the 2015 multinational nuclear deal.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Candidates begin registering for Majlis elections

- Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday called on hopefuls to assess their capabilities before running for elections as Iran began registration of candidates for the parliamentary polls set for February 2020.

- Iraqi parliament approves PM’s resignation

- Iraq’s parliament has voted to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, following weeks of anti-government protests.

- Iranian athletes grab colorful medals in Russia’s wrestling cup

- Iranian freestyle wrestlers have managed to win medals in the 2019 edition of the Alrosa Cup, also known as Moscow Grand Prix in Russia.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- UNESCO to commemorate Farabi, Attar in 2020, 2021

- UNESCO will commemorate Iranian philosopher Abu Nasr Farabi and Persian mystic and poet Farid ud-Din Mohammad ibn Ebrahim Attar in 2020 and 2021.

- Iran win two golds at Karate1 Premier League

- Amir Mehdizadeh and Sajad Ganjzadeh claimed two gold medals at the Karate 1-Premier League in Madrid, Spain on Sunday.

- ‘Political pressures not to harm Iran-EAEU trade’

- Political pressures and other countries’ interferences will not stop implementation of the trade agreement between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the minister for trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission stressed on Sunday.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- No plan to run for parliament, president

- Incumbent Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said he has decided not to stand in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

- Food price changes reviewed

- The biggest month-on-month price rise for a food item during the month ending November 21 was recorded for tomatoes with 55.5%.

- Stocks in Tehran extend gains

- The main gauge of Tehran Stock Exchange gained more than 4,000 points on Sunday to claw back to the seven-week high of 318,000 points for the day, marking the biggest rally since the beginning of last calendar month (Oct. 23).

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish