Ganjzadeh snatches Iran's second gold in Karate1 competitions in Madrid

The 7th and final round of the Karate1 Premier League in 2019, that started with the participation of 737 Karate athletes in Madrid, Spain, on Friday ended on Sunday evening.

The Iranian team was presented in the event in the men's and women's sections which has the World Federation ranking for 2020 Olympic Qualification.

Sajjad Ganjzadeh, the world's best heavyweight karateka of 2019, faced France's Denilson Jaqueet in final in +84 kg category and won a gold medal with a calculated fight 4-0.

Previously, Amir Mehdizadeh had won the gold and Hamideh Abbas Ali and Saleh Abazari had won bronze medals.

