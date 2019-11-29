16th Int'l Steel Exhibition opens in Tehran

The 16th International Exhibition of Steel, Minerals and Metallurgy of Iran started with the presence of officials from the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade at the permanent venue of Tehran International Exhibitions.

Companies from European countries and Asian powers including Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, England, Turkey, Austria, Turkey, Austria, Turkey, Austria Russia, China, the United Arab Emirates, India and Japan are taking part in the event.

The exhibition also featured over 300 domestic companies and all companies, factories and steel industries and subsidiaries across the country have showcased their latest achievements and products.

Also companies in the fields of iron and steel, mining and mining industries, aluminum, non-ferrous metals, casting, industrial furnaces and heat treatment, industrial refractories and ceramics, machining, molding, metallurgy have participated in the exhibition.

9455**1424

