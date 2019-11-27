14th Isfahan Int’l Industry Fair kicked off

The four-day exhibition opened on November 27 and is to be concluded on November 29 at the International Exhibition Center located in the city bridge in Isfahan to provide the opportunity for companies from Tehran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Markazi, Alborz, Fars and Khorasan Razavi, to showcase their potentials and latest products.

Industrial equipment, machinery and equipment for production lines, industrial automation and precision tools, advanced industries, technical, engineering and consulting services, safety and health equipment and after-sales services are among sectors in the 14th international exhibitions in Isfahan.

Representatives of international companies from China, Italy, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Czech Republic, England, Bulgaria, Spain, Croatia, Sweden and Turkey are also present at the exhibition.

The 14th Isfahan International Industry Exhibition was held while witnessing a 40% increase in participants compared to the previous period. In addition, many senior executives from active manufacturing and commercial companies from around the country are present at the Isfahan Exhibition to negotiate with their business partners.

Isfahan Industry Exhibition is important because the province's industry sector, despite the ups and downs in recent years, still retains the name of Isfahan as the country's most industrialized province.

However, the lack of liquidity, debt to banks, tax problems and a reduction in the amount of facilities allocated to the units are still the industry sector’s specific problems.

