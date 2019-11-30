Nov 30, 2019, 10:44 AM
Iran runner-up in Slovenia Int’l Karate Tournament

Tehran, Nov 30, IRNA – Iranian karate team ranked second in Ljubljana Open 2019- International Karate Tournament held in Slovenia.

The event was held in the attendance of 1,300 athletes from 23 countries.

Slovenia ranked first, Iran stood on the second place and Greece and Hungary jointly ranked 3rd.

Participants included Slovenia, Germany, Greece, Iran, France, India, Macedonia, Italy, Hungary, Switzerland, Bosnia, Belgium, Croatia, Egypt, Australia, Spain, Mexico, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Russia, Norway, Austria and Sweden.

Iranian squad received 6 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze medals.

