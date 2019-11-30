Iran runner-up in Slovenia Int’l Karate Tournament

The event was held in the attendance of 1,300 athletes from 23 countries.

Slovenia ranked first, Iran stood on the second place and Greece and Hungary jointly ranked 3rd.

Participants included Slovenia, Germany, Greece, Iran, France, India, Macedonia, Italy, Hungary, Switzerland, Bosnia, Belgium, Croatia, Egypt, Australia, Spain, Mexico, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Russia, Norway, Austria and Sweden.

Iranian squad received 6 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze medals.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish