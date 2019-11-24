Foreign tourists visit to Kerman up by 16%

Most foreign tourists to Kerman are from Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and China, with most visits to Kerman, Lut Desert, Arg-e Bam, Meimand village and Shazdeh Mahan Garden, said Fereidoun Faali on Sunday.

He pointed out the necessity for advertising and introducing tourism attractions in Kerman province: In the first 6 months of this year (Iranian Calendar), some 124,000 domestic tourists visited the province and the natural and historical attractions.

*** Kerman: Miniature of Iran's tourism

Kerman province with its rich and ancient civilization and climate has four seasons and treasures of natural, historical and cultural heritage and attractions that can rightly be called a miniature of Iran's tourism.

The presence of seven world heritage monuments, three national heritage monuments and thousands of natural and historical attractions have made the Kerman province one of the most important tourism destinations of the country for domestic and foreign tourists.

Kerman province's cultural heritage, handicrafts, and tourism have many capacities, each of which is a precious and precious work that has been passed down through generations and generations and should strive to preserve it.

The most beautiful places to visit in Kerman are: Arge Bam, Shazdeh Garden, Rayen Castle, Shah Nematollah Vali Shrine, Ganjali Khan Complex, Jabalieh, Plays Park, Golshan Inn, Amusement Park, Shahid Rashidi Park, Ostandari Park, Harandi Museum Garden, Ebrahim khan Zahirodoleh School, Ebrahim Khan Zahirodoleh Complex, Carting Piste, Kid Playground, Bam playground, Zarand playground, and the Health Center Park.

*** Cultural Heritage

There are numerous historical and cultural sites and tourist destinations, monuments and cultural and natural attractions throughout Kerman province, some of which have a global and national reputation.

The registration of "Ganjali Khan Historical Collection, Arg-e Bam (the largest adobe building in the world), Shazdeh Mahan Garden, Historical Village of Meymand, Lut Desert, and Goharriz Qanat of Joopar in Mahan, Qasem Abad and Akbar Abad Bam World Heritage List has provided this prestigious site with a unique status.

The cultural heritage of Kerman has flourished in recent years with the participation of the private sector in the aftermath of the recession and valuable monuments such as the Citadel of Bam, the Fath Abad Garden, the Kerman Lawyer's Caravansary and the Haj Agha Ali Kerman House have been repaired.

